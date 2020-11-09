Mayor of Kilkenny urges support for annual Christmas charity fundraiser

Mayor of Kilkenny John Coonan is urging those in a position to be able to help the less fortunate to do so by supporting the mayor’s annual Christmas fundraiser.

Mayor Coonan has written to local business fortunate enough to be able to continue trading to do whatever they can to help out. Cognisant of the particularly difficult time for many, the mayor said he has been heartened by the amount of support pledged so far. A gofundme has now been set up to assist with donations.

“Being alone, struggling to put a meal on the table or being able to buy Christmas gifts for children is a frightening real issue facing many people across Kilkenny this Christmas,” he said.

“Due to Covid-19, job loss and the possibility of longer-term unemployment, Christmas 2020 will be a major source of mental stress, financial stress and will sadly affect the wellbeing of far too many adults and children in Kilkenny.

“By making a donation, you will be helping me to raise vital funds for two local charities that I believe are most fitting to receive your support for Christmas 2020. If you or your company are fortunate enough to be in a position to do so, I’d appreciate it if you could make a donation today.”

The two groups to which every cent will go this Christmas are ALONE Kilkenny, a charity which assists vulnerable older people, and Kilkenny Lions Club, whose hamper appeal will help St Vincent de Paul and other local voluntary groups. Both are experienced in distributing funds to those who need it most.

Those who wish to help out can make a donation online here or post or leave a donation addressed to ‘Mayor John Coonan, Christmas Fund Appeal’at City Hall, High street, Kilkenny.