Challenge yourself before lockdown ends and help Kilkenny SVP

Kilkenny Lions Club, as part of their fundraising campaign to raise funds for the St Vincent De Paul this Christmas, has now added a further initiative to take part in an exciting challenge and contribute €10 to a worthy cause.

Walk, run or cycle 10k and raise €10 for St Vincent de Paul. There is no documentation involved and all you have to do is walk, run or cycle 10km (5kx2) before lockdown ends and contribute through the link. All money raised will go to SVP this Christmas so as to enable them to assist families in need.

Due to Covid restrictions, the Lions Club is unable to run four of their fundraising events between now and Christmas and this reduces its ability to assist organisations such as St Vincent De Paul. However, this event will help the Lions Club to provide funds to them at their busiest time of the year.

The local club wishes to thank all the people who have contributed over the past three weeks and is now at nearly 30% of target. Go to gofundme.com/f/lionsforsvp.