New writing project for theatre announced by Kilkenny arts organisations

Live theatre has been scarce over the past eight months with venues closed for the most part or severely limited to audience numbers.

People working in the field need to find new and creative ways and means of presenting to audiences.

In Kilkenny Barnstorm Theatre Company and The Barn Owl Players have risen to the challenge and explored how, where and when theatre shows can be presented.

An earlier project to encourage both new writing/writers and present theatre during restrictions, saw the creation and production of Zoom BOP: Confinement.

Nine original monologues were created through the medium of Zoom which saw participants meet weekly over three months to the final launch of the production on Zoom and on YouTube. The new monologues were broadcast over three weeks through the Sue Nunn show on KCLR.

Now they’re back with the latest project during lockdown #2 – LOVE IN LOCKDOWN will encourage writers in the region to pen short plays for two actors on love – young love, new love, the end of love etc.

From prison romances, to being locked in loveless marriage, Love in Lockdown can have so many meanings. The producers can’t wait to hear people’s ideas and support them as they bring their ideas to life on the page before going into production early next year.

Directors and actors will take each of the chosen scripts to rehearsal and production to be presented in Kilkenny in mid-February 2021.

An information night will be held via Zoom on November 16. For more information and to get the Zoom meeting link contact production@barnstorm.ie and check the Barn Owl Players and Barnstorm Theatre Company’s Facebook pages.