Wolfwalkers Trail proves to be a huge success at the Castlecomer Discovery Park

People who live within a 5km radius of Castlecomer Discovery Park can enjoy a Wolfwalker Family Trail which will run until the end of the year.

To celebrate the release of Cartoon Saloon’s newest feature film “WolfWalkers”, Kilkenny Animated Festival designated October as “WolfWalkers” month. A host of events, screenings, illuminations were held around the county as part of the festival.

Continuing on from this success Castlecomer Discovery Park is delighted to host a free family friendly event to this programme, our specially created “Be a Wolf” trail.

“We are asking you to be a wolf as you navigate the park with learning stops along the way,” said Kathy Purcell of the Discovery Park. “You will get a “Be a Wolf Notebook” which you will use on your wolf journey. In addition, we are delighted to be able to give each child an A3 poster from the movie, especially created by Cartoon Saloon. You can bring this home to frame for your bedroom.”

Superstition

Wolfwalkers follows Robyn Goodfellowe, a young apprentice hunter who journeys to Ireland with her father in a time of superstition and magic to wipe out the last wolf pack.

While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumoured to have the ability to transform into wolves by night.

As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the “Wolfwalkers” and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

The Apple Original film is directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart and written by Will Collins (Song of the Sea). Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore and Stéphan Roelants are producers. It follows Moore’s two prior Oscar-nominated animated features, The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, as well as Cartoon Saloon’s Oscar-nominated The Breadwinner, the last two of which also made their world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Be a Wolf” Family Trail runs every day from 11am to 4pm. All you have to do is get your “Be a Wolf” booklet from reception at the Discovery Park’s visitor centre and be on your way or download the notebook and poster.