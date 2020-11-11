BEWARE: Gardaí issue warning about Kilkenny lotto scam

BEWARE: Gardaí issue warning about Tipperary lotto scam

Gardaí have a issued a warning about a lotto scam targeting the public. 

Gardaí in Clonmel, Tipperary have received reports in relation to people getting a text message proclaiming to be the 'LOTTO'. The message asks the recipient to click on a bogus link.

"This text may have your surname and the area you are from. Do not click," a garda spokesperson said. 