The perfect gift: fabulous whiskey in a crafted glass

As part of our Five@5 campaign backing local businesses we spoke to a number of personalities about the festive season and how they will be shopping this Christmas

Martin Costello, proprietor of Murphy Jewellers on High Street

What local gift would you like to find under the tree this year?

I’d love to find a fabulous bottle of whiskey and lovely set of glasses from Jerpoint Glass to drink it out of.



Where will you be shopping locally this Christmas?

In the city centre. High Street and Kieran Street has everything I will need.

What will you be doing differently for Christmas this year?

Having Christmas with just our immediate family, other than that we will try to keep it the same.



What is your favourite Christmas memory of growing up in Kilkenny?

Going to my Granny’s house on New Street with all my our family and cousins every Christmas night.

We used to play games and put on shows for the long suffering adults. It was great to spend that time with them every year. There are warm memories of cakes and sweets, but most of all the joy of playing and messing with our cousins. We never wanted to go home Christmas night.



What was the most thoughtful Christmas present you ever received?

I got an Ancestry DNA test from my wonderful wife, which helped me explore my family tree and find missing branches of our family in America and Australia. It has blossomed into an obsession for an unintended consequence, but one which I love.