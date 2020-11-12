Eden Medical Centre opens at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre

Eden Medical Clinic have opened their Kilkenny Clinic, situated in MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre.

Founded in 2016 by Dr. Emma Sheehan, Eden Medical Clinic now has six state of the art Aesthetic Clinics with a team of over eight Facial Aesthetic Injectors.

The clinic’s founder and principal injector Dr Emma, says, “Our skilled and fully-trained team strive to do their best everyday, making sure clients feel comfortable, informed and special - working closely together to achieve the vision of each individual client, through tailoring bespoke Eden treatments that are tried and tested resulting in the best possible results”.

Eden Medical Clinic’s ethos is simple. They work to boost confidence and subtly enhance natural beauty with a select number of treatments. Dedicated to boosting confidence, ensuring all their patients look and feel – nothing short of fabulous.

Their handpicked team of medical clinicians will take time to understand your needs and create a bespoke treatment plan that is perfect for you.

Eden Medical Clinic prides themselves on being able to bring you the latest in cutting edge medical aesthetic treatments. After an initial complimentary consultation and medical assessment, their fully qualified, medical practitioners will draw up a treatment plan including an end goal that is totally personal to you.

From the warm welcome that you will receive in their modern, private waiting room, to the professional manner in which they carry out all of their aesthetic, medical treatments. You can be confident that throughout your entire experience they will be wholly focused on making you feel relaxed and special; ensuring that you achieve the results that you desire.

Eden Medical Clinic’s treatment list includes anti-wrinkle injections, profhilo, dermal filler, thread lifting, non-surgical rhinoplasty, tear trough filler, fat dissolving and so much more.

Discover more and follow Eden Medical Clinic on Instagram @EdenMedicalClinicIreland

Centre manager at MacDonagh Junction, Marion Acreman stated “MacDonagh Junction continues to add exciting brands to its retail offering and Eden Clinic is a superb high quality brand addition to the Centre. We are really delighted to see new brands invest in Kilkenny, growing our attractiveness and creating local jobs. With over 40 brands MacDonagh Junction has developed to enhance the retail and office landscape of the City over the past 13 years. Eden’s letting was handled by Bannon Property who work closely with the Centre Management Team to manage the overall property and to successfully let the high quality spaces at the Centre. Just recently MacDonagh Junction secured new office lettings with UPMC, Carlow IT, Centre 4 Design, Loanitt, Intellync, Kilkenny Age Friendly and CR Payroll bringing its office buildings to nearly full occupancy”