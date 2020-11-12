Cartoon Saloon's latest film Wolfwalkers to be released in the US this Friday
Wolfwalkers, directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, Cartoon Saloon's highly-anticipated third feature film in its Irish folklore trilogy will be released in select American cinemas this Friday.
Since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, critics have already heralded the film as one of the most beautiful and powerful animated works of the year.
Wolfwalkers will launch on Apple TV+ on December 11.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on