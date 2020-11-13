Kilkenny hotel shortlisted for Irish Business Design Challenge 2020

Pembroke Kilkenny has been shortlisted for the Irish Business Design Challenge 2020 run by the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland.

The local hotel are now hoping to harness local support in the public vote and are asking people across Kilkenny to log on and register their vote via www.dcci.ie/irish- business-design-challenge.

The Irish Business Design Challenge invited Irish businesses of all sectors to share the challenges they are experiencing as a result of COVID-19 and the solutions they have designed to resolve them. The award was open to businesses who had to re-imagine or re-invent their businesses as a result of Covid-19. The Irish Business Design Challenge has a prize fund of €50,000.

The hospitality industry experienced a dramatic reduction in business levels with lockdown as did Pembroke Kilkenny. It also raised the responsibility for staff and guest safety. Pembroke Kilkenny viewed the closure in March as a once in a life time opportunity to forget day to day operations, re-invent its processes, develop a new food concept, and reopen with an improved offer for its clients.

“We already had a good reputation for cleanliness and moving forward we knew this was where Pembroke Kilkenny could really make a difference and stand out. Technology and smart design were a going to be crucial to implementing the changes that we wanted," explains John Ryan, owner of Pembroke Kilkenny.

The property has undergone a massive redesign project, expansion and introduction of some impressive technology. Pembroke Kilkenny was delighted to re-open its doors in July. Expanded dining, a refurbished ergonomic kitchen, dinging apps, contactless and touchpoint free check-in, segregated staff and smart technology is leading the hotel into a world living with Covid.

These efforts have not gone un-noticed by the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland and now the hotel is shortlisted for the prestigious Irish Business Design Challenge award. Voting is now open however with just four days to go, Pembroke Kilkenny are urging people to visit www.dcci.ie/irish- business-design-challengetoday and give them their vote.

For more see: www.pembrokekilkenny.com