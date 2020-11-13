Kilkenny's Alize's School of Singing in running for Irish Business Design Challenge

Alize's School of Singing in Kilkenny has entered The Irish Business Design Challenge (Design & Crafts Council Ireland) and is asking for your support with votes.

In entering the challenge, the local business had to describe the challenges it faced as a result of Covid-19 and the solutions they had created to resolve them

"Back in March we moved all singing lessons onto zoom and created a weekly Friday Sing-Along and concert where we saw family and friends from all over the world tune in," says Alize Comerford.

"We also organised weekly singing challenges for all the students and children of Kilkenny to take part in."

In order to reopen safely, they had to alter classes and create new ways of teaching. They did this by building another music room and introducing buddy classes. Those who wanted to continue lessons online were also catered for, and two more singing teachers also joined the team.

"The prize for our category is €15,000. To win this for the school would be absolutely amazing! It would create more opportunities for expanding the business and would give the school a huge boost," says Alize.

"Unfortunately we had to close the school again when we entered Level 5, however, this has not stopped us in our tracks. We are now in the process of creating a music album which will be sold in December with all proceeds going to the Laura Lynn Children's Hospice."

To register a vote for Alize, click here for the link.

For more on Alize's School of Singing, see www.schoolofsinging.ie.