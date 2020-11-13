Kilkenny County Council receives over €5.7 million in commercial rates rebate

Kilkenny is to receive additional funding as part of the second tranche of commercial rates rebates for local authorities announced today by Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Kilkenny County Council has now received a total of over €5.7 million. As part of the July Stimulus programme a €600 million commercial rates waiver was announced for businesses throughout Ireland impacted by Covid-19. This covered 100% of commercial rates from the end of March to the end of September. As part of Budget 2021 a further €300 million commercial rates waiver was announced to cover rates to the end of the year.

“As local authorities all over the country begin to engage in their 2021 budgetary process they do so in the knowledge that Government has supported them with a commitment of just under €1 billion in commercial rates rebates this year," said Minister O’Brien.

“We are also working on plans to re-allocate any funding not drawn down under the €900 million rates waiver in 2020 to support local authorities meet other costs and income losses that have arisen as a direct consequence of the pandemic.”

Chairman of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness said the funding is very welcome, "but we are still in a very difficult position as we continue to suffer the consequences of the impact of Covid-19 and the uncertainty of how much longer we will need to continue our battle with it.

“I met with the Minister last week and reiterated the difficult position we are in as a local authority and the need for extra funding to allow us to maintain a high level of quality services for the people of Kilkenny. I'm happy to see the continued support from the Government and look forward to further announcements that will help us at such a difficult time," said Cllr McGuinness.