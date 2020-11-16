Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, November 16, 2020

The late Paulo Neto

The death has occurred of Paulo Neto, Middleknock, Dublin Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and formerly of Montijo, Portugal, November 14, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, beloved husband of Maria and loving father of Ana, sadly missed by his wife and daughter, brother Antonio (Portugal), nieces Rita and Filipa, relatives, neighbours and friends. Que Dues te abençoe Paulo.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take place for Paulo, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Tuesday, November 17 at 10.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny (max of 25 in Church). Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

Requiem Mass may be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com. Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Paulo's's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.