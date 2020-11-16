Kilkenny man sleeps out and fasts for 24 hours to raise funds for Homecare Team

A local man has completed a 24-hour fast and sleep out at City Hall to raise funds for the Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Padraig McCluskey from Graigue-Ballycallan chose the occasion of his 50th birthday for the challenge, setting up on Friday night for a serious test of will. Plenty of people would have seen him camped out over the weekend despite the dropping temperatures and blasts of rain.

As the 24 hours came to an end at 9pm, the bells in the Tholsel rang out and Padraig shared a video thanking people for their support.

"I just want to say thanks to everybody who shared, liked and supported my campaign to fundraise for Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare Team. It's been a great success. I will be leaving the gofundme page open until the middle of next week just until all the funds are in," he said.

"The 24 hours started off with a great win for Ireland in the rugby, and finished with a fantastic win for Kilkenny in the Leinster final over Galway - and in the meantime we raised a right few bob for the Homecare Team. So thanks a million to everybody, particularly everyone who donated, and thanks to my family for helping me out in this endeavour."

Many people will recognise Padraig from Michael Lyng Motors where he is general manager. He described his chosen cause - Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team - as a 'wonderful charity that provide nursing services and palliative care for families in Carlow and Kilkenny'.

Those who wish to help with the fundraiser can do so here.