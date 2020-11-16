Four Kilkenny groups in the running for Pride of Place Awards 2020

Four local projects have been nominated and are in the running in this year's Pride of Place Awards - Ireland's largest community awards event.

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of the Community Sector’ the Pride of Place awards is an annual competition organised by Co-operation Ireland and sponsored by IPB Insurance. It promotes and celebrates the best in community development and recognises the selfless efforts of people in making their local area a better place to live, work and socialise.

Clogh Village, the Castlecomer Discovery Park, the Ferrybank Allotment Project and the Callan Town Team are among the 82 groups to have been nominated in 2020 - the 18th anniversary of the awards.

Local authorities from across the island nominate groups in their communities who they feel have made a significant contribution to improving their neighbourhood, working collectively. The competition culminates with a gala awards ceremony, which was to be hosted in 2020 by Kerry County Council but will now take place online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

RTE’s Marty Morrissey will host the event which kicks off at 7pm this Saturday, November 21, and the awards will be streamed at www.prideofplace.ie.

"This time last year Kilkenny was preparing to host the 2019 IPB Insurance Pride of Place Awards which proved to be a hugely successful occasion showcasing Kilkenny in a very positive light," said Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness.

"Although the format of the ceremony this year is very different as a result of Covid-19, this night will be as important to all the community groups nominated for awards around the country. Congratulations to all involved in organising the Event this year in these difficult circumstances and I wish everyone the best of luck, in particular all groups representing Kilkenny.”

Pride of Place Chairperson Tom Dowling said the purpose of the awards had never changed.

"They are about recognising and celebrating the extraordinary, inspirational and tireless work being done by communities all over the Island of Ireland as they strive to make their place a better place in which to live," he said.

"This year more than ever, the work of our communities was even more important as they managed the challenge of Covid-19 and ensured our vulnerable people were looked after. We are proud to have the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate all the wonderful communities who participated in this year’s awards.”

Dr Christopher Moran, Chairman Co-operation Ireland added: “Co-operation Ireland has no other programme that embodies the charity’s ethos better than Pride of Place and in 2020 it’s even more important it takes place to recognise the huge efforts of ordinary people during the pandemic.

"The impact Pride of Place has had in towns and villages across the island since it started in 2003 cannot be underestimated, and its continuing success is down to the dedicated volunteers and their love of where they live.”

George Jones, Chairman, IPB Insurance said the company is proud to be associated as title sponsors of the IPB Pride of Place Awards and more importantly what they represent.

"It is clear that working together and getting things done increases people's pride in where they live and in turn helps build vibrant communities. As a mutual insurer that insures local authorities and their communities across Ireland, these awards are excellent partnership,” he said.

Kilkenny County Council has congratulated all of the Kilkenny community groups participating in this year’s competition and wishes them every success on Saturday Night. For more information on the 2020 IPB Pride of Place Awards, go to www.prideofplace.ie/