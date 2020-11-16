Revamped, recycled-material Silaire Wood Boardwalk reopens in Graignamanagh

The newly-revamped Silaire Wood Boardwalk in Graignamanagh reopened to the public on Saturday after three months of work.

The reconstruction of the boardwalk along the River Barrow and rehabilitation works of the existing woodland trails is now completed. With the exception of screws, nuts and bolts, the new 400m long boardwalk is made from 100% recycled plastic. As well as demonstrating the council’s commitment to sustainability and the reuse/repurposing of materials, the material also provides for an attractive, low-maintenance, rot-proof and vandal-resistant piece of leisure infrastructure.

The public are also advised that further short-term access restrictions will be required over the coming months to facilitate additional enhancement works, including surfacing of the carparking, installation of new interpretive signage, seating and landscaping.

Funding was secured by Kilkenny County Council under the Outdoor Recreational Instructure Scheme (ORIS) earlier this year to undertake the enhancement works to the existing boardwalk.