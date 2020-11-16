Kilkenny businesses and community groups urged to register now for free online energy information session

Businesses or community groups, GAA clubs, crèche owners, schools and more interested in receiving 30-50% grant aid for energy projects are invited to register now for a free, online information session next week.

Energy experts at the 3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea) are hosting the no-obligation, online event on Tuesday next, November 24, at 11am and urge interested groups to join and get the information and support they need to get their Better Energy Communities (BEC) grant programme application over the line ahead of the December deadline for the next funding round.

3 Counties Energy Agency’s Fintan O’Hora will host the jargon-free, online event and will provide helpful tips on how to access the funding for energy projects and what you need to do to be successful.

“The deadline is looming for grants available through the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

“Under the Better Energy Communities programme, the SEAI provides up to 50% funding for community projects, chief among these sports halls and community halls. Up to 30% funding is available for businesses, SMEs, large industry and commercial buildings.

“We want interested groups or individuals to register for the free event on our website, www.3cea.ie. After registering people will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the event.

"The aim of this easy-to-understand session is to provide helpful information on how the BEC Grant funding works. We will explain the application process and timeline for 2021 and give an overview of the programme and requirements. We will provide examples of successful projects completed in the South East in recent years.

“Anyone involved in a business, commercial building, community group, a GAA club, a crèche, school, leisure centre or voluntary housing association will benefit from this information session. This online event comes as the December cut-off deadline for this year’s SEAI grant application looms. We encourage participants to join the discussion and ask questions of our team,” he explained.

Intending applicants must first have an energy audit before they can proceed with the application process.

“We encourage people to get their audit done now as the grant cut-off deadline is before Christmas. 3 Counties Energy Agency can help do that audit and help project-manage the entire upgrade, if required,” Mr O’Hora concluded.

For more see on https://3cea.ie/2020/11/16/ better-energy-communities- grant-2021-online-information- event/