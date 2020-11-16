National culinary stars hit the screen for Virtual Savour Kilkenny

Faced with the cancellation of their traditional gathering of more than 50,000 people in the heart of the medieval city, Savour Kilkenny have pulled off a major coup by lining up some of the country’s leading chefs to deliver winter warmer recipes on Savour's social media channels.

The county’s own favourites, Virgin Media’s Edward Hayden and his long-term collaborator Anne Neary are joined by Michelin star heroes John Kelly of Mount Juliet and JP McMahon of Galway's Aniar as well as the South Eastern stars Kevin Dundun, Dunbrody and Paul Flynn The Tannery.

Ballymaloe leaders Darina Allen and Rory O’ Connell bring a taste of West Cork, while Gary O’ Hanlon brings a French flavour and Jeeny Maltese and Arun Kapil bring a truly international twist to proceedings. The cookery demo broadcasts will take place: Tuesdays at 3pm with Anne Neary and7pm every Wednesday with Edward Hayden and every Friday night at 7pm until mid January.

If you can't tune in at the designated time, don't worry, the recordings will be available for viewing on Savour Kilkenny’s social media and YouTube channels. Full line up is on www.savourkilkenny.com/events

Chairperson of Savour Kilkenny, Ger Mullally, said the line-up is testament to the loyalty some of Ireland’s top chefs have to the 14 year-old festival.

“Our festival prides itself on cooking demonstrations by the very best food practitioners in Ireland. The fact that these chefs have responded positively so quickly to our request to provide the best online demos we can in the current climate is a wonderful indication of their respect and support for our festival. Their creativity in their own kitchens will reflect the creativity of our team in reimagining and re-presenting our festival in this ‘new normal.

Anne Neary is focusing on Christmas cooking while Edward will also be showcasing our wonderful local producers in their recipes with our local dairy, meat, fruit and vegetables to the fore where possible. We hope that the availability of the videos for people to use at their own convenience will encourage people to cook these recipes and to support all their local food sellers and producers where they can. This year, more than any other, we need to support our neighbours and friends who literally put food on our tables and we hope to inspire everybody to give these recipes their best shot and maybe even add their own creativity to the pot. Who knows but we might even see our next culinary superstar emerge from the tips they will pick up in this series.”

The series continues on Savour’s social mediaaccounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and the festival’s Youtube channel. Savour Kilkenny Committee acknowledges the ongoing support of the Elected Members of Kilkenny County Council and Kilkenny County Council’sLocal Enterprise Office in providing vital funding to ensure that one of the county’s leading festivals continues to shine in this most difficult of years.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Andrew McGuinness, in supporting the festival stated:

“Savour Kilkenny Festival is not only a local festival but is now a successful national event. Although we won’t see the thousands of visitors this year that Savour Kilkenny would usually attract to Kilkenny, I am delighted to see that there will be a virtual festival allowing the many followers that the Festival has accumulated over the years to tune in and enjoy online the line-up of chefs willing to share their culinary knowledge. Kilkenny County Council are proud to be associated with the festival and on behalf of my fellow elected members, I would like to commend the Savour Kilkenny Festival Committee in organising this virtual Festival this year, encourage everyone to show their support for the online event and look forward to seeing the festival back stronger than ever in 2021.”