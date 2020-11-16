Bank of Ireland presents inspirational Kilkenny man with €15,000 business bursary

Kilkenny man Patrick Cox was recently presented with a cheque for €15,000 by Bank of Ireland bank manager Cormac O’Driscoll at the Castlecomer branch.

Patrick, who recently featured on the Late Late Show is the founder and owner of Dialize Clothing, an accessible medical clothing brand of stylistic yet discreet garments for patients undergoing dialysis, chemotherapy and all IV or PICC line treatments.

Patrick formerly worked for many years as barber in Kilkenny City and post-Covid 19 has moved in a different business direction. He is now the recipient of a Bank of Ireland bursary aimed at supporting local businesses, bringing his own experience in this area to bear having undergone many years of dialysis treatments.

Speaking as he presented Patrick Cox with a cheque for €15,000 Cormac O’Driscoll said:

“Bank of Ireland is delighted to provide this bursary, supporting a growing local business that was created in the face of adversity but has proven to be a real success story. Patrick showed great ambition in pivoting so swiftly from working as a barber to setting up Dialize Clothing, and the success of his brand is a testament to his hard work and dedication.”

Collecting his bursary cheque at the Bank of Ireland Castlecomer branch Patrick Cox said:

“I am delighted with the success of Dialize Clothing to date, and my ambition is to grow the business further in the years to come. Support like this provided by Bank of Ireland is a wonderful boost, and with more Dialize Clothing product designs in the pipeline will help to ensure the business continues to go from strength to strength.”