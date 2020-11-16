Five@5: Kilkenny businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Here are today's Five@5 helping to #keepkilkennyinbusiness.

Airmax



Inflatable hire, sales and event management with over 20 years in business. Call or visit the website to view all products or check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok. Located in Ballyhale Business Park, Ballyhale, Kilkenny.

Mise en Place



Whether it's catering for a party, a fuction or picking up a freshly-prepared dinner, call for some exciting options. Mise En Drakelands, Kilkenny. Visit their website, or find them on Twitter or on Facebook.

Langton's House Hotel

Takeaway service is from 12.00 – 7.30pm in Langton's, seven days. Both John Street and Marble City Tearooms are open 8.30am – 3.30pm Mon-Fri and 9.30 – 4.30pm Saturday and Sunday for takeaway tea, coffee, pastries and wraps. For more, see www.langtons.ie. Or find them on Facebook, Twitter:@LangtonsKK, and Instagram.

Connollys Red Mills



Winter fashion collection has just landed. Remaining open as an essential animal feeds supplier. Their coffee dock is open for takeaways along with lunch. Find them online here or on Facebook, on Twitter, or on the 'Gram.

Electrocity Kilkenny



Offering phone sales 056-7751717, Click & Collect and Deliveries. Or visit the website www.electrocity.ie. Follow them on Twitter or click 'like' on Facebook.