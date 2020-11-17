Amber 12 Days of Christmas raffle launched with bumper prizes up for grabs

Amber Women’s Refuge have launched their 12 Days of Christmas Bumper Raffle and are hoping to raise thousands of euros over the coming weeks to help cover the cost of an increased demand for outreach services.

With prize worth almost €2,000 local businesses have come out in force to support one of the city’s most loved charities.

Every Christmas the refuge is inundated with donations of toys and goodies for the women and children staying there. This year because of Covid-19 the refuge cannot accept physical donations and are asking the public instead to donate through their website or support their monster raffle.

“The team at Amber are delighted to launch this draw and are hoping that the people of Kilkenny will as always get behind us and support this fundraising initiative.

“The refuge is full at present at we have seen a significant increase in the demand for our outreach services in recent months. By supporting our raffle and buying a ticket you will be helping us to fund these services. All donations are going towards our refuge to help women and children in domestic abuse,” said Lisa Morris, Manager of Amber Women’s Refuge.

Amber has been providing support and refuge locally for over 20 years. It was developed as a company in 1997 and operated in Loughboy as a support service before the refuge opened in 2001.

Brand Ambassador with The Kilkenny People, Siobhan Donohoe said she was delighted to help launch the raffle and urged people to support the raffle and be in with a chance to win one of 12 great prizes.

“Amber has a special place in my heart. The reason is simple. Many years ago, one Christmas, my mother was driving along a country road on a rotten stormy night. She came across a woman in her night dress, holding a black bin bag, with her children walking behind her on the lonely road. Mum stopped to help and the woman asked for a lift to Amber. She had fled from her home in the middle of the night after another vicious row with her husband. She made the brave decision to flee with her children with just the clothes on their backs.

“To this day, I think about that woman and what has become of her and her family. I think about how lucky some of us are to have a warm safe bed to sleep in at night. Without Amber and such places, there is a little hope. Please show your support.”

Tickets are €20 and available at www.eventbrite.ie

