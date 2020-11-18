Dreamstuff Theatre host a number of online workshops in run up to Christmas

Youth Theatres all over Ireland are really having a difficult time keeping their young members motivated and engaged.

No face to face workshops or rehearsals. No possibility of live performances or a Christmas production of Santa V Dracula!

However, all is not lost. A pack of young theatrical chancers (collectively known as Dreamstuff Youth Theatre) have concocted a brilliant plan to lure other young theatrical chancers into the shady, but quite brightly lit, world of Master Classes!

What’s a Master Class, I hear you ask. Well, it’s a class given by a master. What? Like school? No, not like school, shut up! A Master Class is actually a quite brilliant concept where older chancers (who are now somebodies), share deadly skills with younger chancers, (wannabe somebodies).

So, where was I? Oh, yes, Master Classes! Well, the Dreamstuff gang are putting together a series of four Master Classes starting this week in the magical land of Zoom. They’ve lined up four professional theatre makers who are only bursting to share their various skills with young theatre makers.

Warning! If any of these professionals get excited during the class, just talk to them in a really quite voice and they will (eventually) calm down. We’ve managed to keep them in their little Zoom box, so whatever happens, they can’t escape!

They’ll be covering all aspects of creating great theatre for online or in person; concept development, scriptwriting, producing and performance skills.

So, if you’re interested and you want to sign up here are the details (in great detail!)

First of all, it’s free! Workshops will be held on Saturdays from 4.30 to 6.15pm. You can sign up for one or all four workshops. Oh, did I mention it’s free!

To register email dreamstuffyouththeatre

@gmail.com or call 083-3987919. You can find more details on the facebook page @dreamstufftheatre.

So, who are these strange people and what will they be sharing?

- Phoebe Moore will be hosting a Concept Development Workshop on November 21

- John Morton who wrote Dead Still, which is currently being shown on RTÉ One, will host a Scriptwriting Workshop on November 28

- Niamh Moroney will hold a workshop on Radio Plays on December 5

- John Doran will give a workshop on Performance Skills on December 12.

The workshops are free and all are welcome to attend.