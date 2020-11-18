Five@5: Kilkenny businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Here is today's #Five@5 helping to #keepkilkennyinbusiness:

DNG Ella Dunphy

Thinking of selling in 2021? Call them for a complimentary evaluation or visit their website, check them out on Facebook, and find them on Twitter.

Donohoe Town and Country Properties



Donohoe Town & Country Properties, for all your property needs. Valuations. House and land sales, rental management. Visit their website here, or check them out on Facebook or on Instagram.

Tyreland

Open for business. One-stop shop for all your tyres, fitting, wheel balancing and tracking in Kilkenny. Call 056-7729111 to find out more or visit www.tyrelandkilkenny.com.

O'Briens Kilkenny



Open for Servicing and parts. They now offer a virtual showroom, and click and collect service. They can show you around and go through every detail virtually. Find out more on their website, or visit them on Facebook.

DID Electrical Kilkenny



DID Electrical is a family business and proudly Irish owned since 1968.Today, they’re a family of over 350 people in 23 stores nationwide. This year has been one of the most difficult years to-date, but the team have continued go above and beyond for our customers to keep the business going. DID are proud to say they are officially Guaranteed Irish too, and excited to be part of an organisation with over 600 Irish companies in providing jobs and support for local communities in Ireland. Visit their website here, or find them on social media channels: Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @DIDElectrical.