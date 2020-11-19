Green light for Kilkenny's Vicar Street to become one-way route

Vicar Street in Kilkenny City is set to become the latest road to become a one-way thoroughfare following a decision by councillors on Monday.

They approved the Part 8 for the improvement scheme which will see the street become one way inbound. The existing footpaths will be widened and a contra-flow cycle lane will also be introduced for the safety of public road users and pedestrians.

The mini-roundabout at Troy’s Gate will be removed and replaced with a t-junction. The scheme also includes the upgrading of the existing road surface and footways, realignment of road gullies to suit the proposed carriage way width undergrounding of any overhead electrical cables, and the relocation of signalised pedestrian crossing with additional signals.

It will see high quality paving material and finishes, the upgrading of street furniture and street landscaping, and signage works. It is also hoped the measures will simplify traffic movements on the junction with the Central Access Scheme, and Dean Street’s junction with Irishtown.

At the November meeting of Kilkenny County Council, director of services Tim Butler said it had long been the plan to make the street one way, and that following a public consultation process, the planning section had agreed with the recommendation.

The item was proposed by Cllr Joe Malone and seconded by Cllr Martin Brett, and agreed by all.