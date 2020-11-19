Kilkenny TD welcomes €50 million once-off Covid payment scheme for third level students

Local TD John McGuinness has welcomed a top up for third level students that will be paid to them before Christmas.

The funding will offer financial assistance to all EU full-time undergraduate and postgraduate students in recognition of the significant upheaval they have experienced due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is positive news for third level students during very difficult times,” said Deputy John McGuinness.

"The scheme will ensure students who avail of the SUSI grant will receive €250 top-up in their grant before Christmas, while students who do not avail of the grant can reduce by €250 any outstanding contribution fee payments or receive a €250 credit note for their institution. In a small number of cases, alternative arrangements will be made for the payment of the monies to students.

“Students have faced a very different scenario due to Covid. The new academic year has meant little or no on-campus time and education moved online. This scheme will help with the new financial challenges students are faced with and go towards purchasing new equipment needed for home learning.



Also welcoming the news, Chairman of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness said that unfortunately, students had missed out a great deal this year in terms of experiencing third level education in its fullest.

"I hope today’s announcement will be some help and I’m happy to see a continued commitment to help students through the pandemic along with acknowledging how much they are missing out," he said.