Kilkenny school chosen to showcase exemplary post-primary summer programme

Kilkenny City Vocational School (KCVS) was recently honoured to be chosen by the Department of Education to participate in the Public Service Innovation Week 2020 recently.

The school was the only post-primary school in the country selected by the Department of Education to participate in the week to showcase the extended DES Summer Programme of 2020.

The school was chosen to be a panellist on behalf of the Department of Education in a live public service webinar which focused on the extended Summer Programmes offered to schools around the country following the school closures due to Covid-19.

Kilkenny City Vocational School had designed a week long programme during August which aimed at reconnecting students with their school and education following the countrywide lockdown. The week was fun-filled with various activities and sports which subtly re-engaged students with their subjects and school surroundings.

KCVS was chosen by the Department of Education Inspectorate to participate in Innovation Week 2020 because it was felt that the school had produced a summer programme which was an example of excellence for others and more importantly, they had designed a programme which had benefitted the students by strengthening their reconnection with education for September 2020. Four of the school’s teachers including Ms Corrway, Mr Larkin, Mr Walsh and Ms McCormack worked closely with the students during the summer programme ensuring a positive experience was had by all.

Linda McCormack, a teacher in KCVS who designed and organised the summer programme, said she was very proud to be asked to participate in the webinar.

“The wellbeing of our student cohort is at the forefront of everything we do in Kilkenny City Vocational School and organising the summer programme was no different,” she said. “We wanted to design something which was fun-filled but at the same time would support us in re-engaging our students back into education with us in a positive and holistic way.”

Ms McCormack and two of her students who participated in the programme, Ava Smith and Marco Zocchi, then went live with the Department of Education and the public bodies to speak about their experiences.

The school couldn’t be prouder of both students who spoke excellently throughout the webinar, highlighting their experiences of the summer programme and how it had benefited them for their return to school in September. There were no nerves in sight from either student which was wonderful to witness given the magnitude of the audience.

Honoured

The school was honoured to be a part of something so special and they couldn’t be prouder of both students on such a big achievement especially in regards to their ability in public speaking. A big well done to Ava, Marco and Ms McCormack on highlighting the achievement of the whole school community.