#KEEPKILKENNYINBUSINESS
Five@5: Kilkenny businesses continuing to operate during lockdown
WE ARE SUPPORTING BUSINESSES ACROSS THE COUNTY WITH A NEW FIVE@5 LIST EVERY DAY
Here is today's #Five@5 helping to #keepkilkennyinbusiness:
Richard Davis Construction
Phone Richard Davis Construction and Plastering on 087-1308817 for all your construction or plastering needs. Check out their website.
Flair Beauty Boutique
Christmas appointments now available to book through their Facebook page or visit their website and find them on Instagram.
Bubbles Car Detailing
Conveniently located in MacDonagh Junction carpark. Find them online here, on Facebook or on Instagram.
Tyreland
Tyreland Tyres Kilkenny – your one stop shop for tyres, tyre fitting, wheel balancing and tracking in Kilkenny. Find them online here, or check them out on Facebook or Insta.
Greenstar
Open six days a week, visit their website for a full breakdown of opening hours and rates.
