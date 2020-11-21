Online Christmas Market champions Kilkenny retailers

Members of Kilkenny Tourism have joined forces to open Kilkenny’s first ever Online Christmas Market.



The market is set to be a ‘one-stop-shop’ for all local, seasonal gifts this Christmas.

The virtual market is a ‘retail platform’ for all Kilkenny Tourism members and is championing the many retailers, craft makers, restaurants, hotels and food and drink producers in Kilkenny this Christmas by bringing customers’ favourite shops and gifts straight to their doors .



The online Christmas Market also offers a variety of gifts from Kilkenny’s best loved and renowned craft makers from across the county. From stunning, bespoke cut glass pieces from Jerpoint and Duiske Glass, to hand-crafted pottery from the Nicholas Mosse gift range, and for the ultimate selection of jewellery, knitwear and china under one ‘virtual’ roof, browse Kilkenny Design Centre’s online store.



For shoppers who want to send a loved one a gift of ‘something to look forward to,’ the market offers a range of vouchers from hotels all over the county. Although they may be closed now, all hotels are offering gift vouchers for that long awaited weekend or midweek break.



All retailers are offering a collection and/ or delivery service.

In addition, a number of promotional offers will be run by many of the businesses over the coming weeks, including a ‘Black Friday Blitz’ on November 27, with exclusive online discounts.

Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism, Brian Tyrell said; “Kilkenny Tourism is delighted to launch Kilkenny’s first online Christmas market. Now is the time we must champion our local retailers and shop local this Christmas. This online market is a direct response to the current lockdown and the increased reliance on online shopping this Christmas and is a sample of all the wonderful shops that await visitors when they next visit Kilkenny. We are looking forward to giving businesses a welcome boost in trade during the busy shopping season ahead.”

For the full Christmas Market visit: https://visit kilkenny.ie/kilkenny-online- christmas- market/