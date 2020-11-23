Kilkenny Waste Awareness Week helps to fight against waste

Almost two thirds of Kilkenny households avail of a waste collection service, with 90% of these householders using a three bin service.

There has been a sharp increase on the uptake of the third bin for food waste since 2017 when only 16% of households availed of the service. The surge can be contributed to the introduction of the waste presentation bye laws in 2019 which saw Kilkenny County Council working with the waste industry and communities to ensure of its effective roll out in urban areas. This is one of many success stories which Kilkenny County Council is keen to promote during Kilkenny Waste Awareness Week, which begins today.

The five-day virtual event organised by Kilkenny County Council, in association with the Southern Regional Waste Management Planning Office, will highlight the role of the county’s waste management facilities like Dunmore Recycling & Waste Disposal Centre and provide up-to-date information on reusing, reducing and recycling that will help the county reduce its waste production.

Kilkenny County Council Director of Services, Sean McKeown, explained that Kilkenny Waste Awareness Week is not just about highlighting what householders are doing to minimise their waste, the week will also outline areas for improvement and offer advice on how best to achieve these goals.

The majority of Kilkenny’s citizens are already involved in some form of waste segregation and recycling. A total of 63% of households in the county avail of a waste collection service. An average of 8.2kg of WEEE per person is also collected in Kilkenny, with 30.98 tonnes of textiles collected from textile banks last year.

"I am therefore confident that there is a willingness among the community to improve our carbon footprint, and Kilkenny County Council is eager to provide information and supports as we work together to manage our waste. Kilkenny County Council is delighted therefore to host Kilkenny Waste Awareness Week, with the support of the Southern Regional Waste Management Planning Office,” he said.

Bernadette Moloney, Environmental Awareness Officer with Kilkenny County Council is also encouraged by people’s willingness to learn more and do more when it comes to reduce, reuse and recycle.

“Even since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have observed some changes in the county’s recycling patterns. Since mid March Kilkenny County Council has recorded a 49% increase in the amount of glass, tin and aluminium collected at our 46 bring banks.

"During Kilkenny Waste Awareness Week we will encourage people to improve their waste management even further through some clear advice and easy to follow tips.”

Through a series of social media posts and online videos with contributions from our local ambassador Siobhan Donohoe and Marianne, “The Revamp Tramp”, an experienced up-cycler based in Waterford, the campaign will provide information, tips and fun facts each day, relating to different topics of interest or concern, including:

Monday, November 23: Recycling Centre Video Debut and Recycling Tips

Tuesday, November 24: Greener Cleaning Showcase

Wednesday, November 25: Food Waste Tips and Tricks

Thursday, November 26: Launching of the “Paint Smarter” Campaign

Friday, November 27: Textiles

“Kilkenny Waste Awareness Week will help people become more aware of the civic amenities and services available in the city and how best to avail of them, as well as encouraging people to be more conscious of their responsibilities in the fight against waste,” said Ms Moloney.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Andrew McGuinness welcomed the initiative.

“I urge everyone to join this virtual week of events and follow Kilkenny County Council on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all the content and highlights associated with Kilkenny Waste Awareness Week. These platforms, along with mywaste.ie will continue to be a resource for the people of Kilkenny, helping them to stay informed about the county’s waste management plans and our progression in this area, long after this week’s events are over.”

Phillipa King, Regional Waste Coordinator, Southern Regional Waste Management Planning Office, explained that events like Waste Awareness Week play a key role as the region prepares for the next Waste Management Plan.

“The Regional Waste Management Plans efficiently and collectively represent and protect the obligations of the Local Authority Sector under the Waste Management Act. The Regional Waste Management Offices ensure the three headline targets of the plans are met; 1% reduction in the quantity of household waste per annum; a recycling target of 50% for Municipal Waste; and reduce to 0% direct disposal of residual waste to landfill. To achieve these goals the Regional Waste Management Offices liaise with and co-ordinate the activities of a wide range of stakeholders, including the local authorities and the public, to ensure delivery of the headline targets and to ensure ale the objectives and policy actions of the plan are met.”

Kilkenny Waste Awareness Week takes place from November 23 to 27, 2020.

Further information is available on kilkennycoco.ie, Facebook: @KilkennyCoCo, Instagram: kilkennycoco & Twitter: @KilkennyNotices

Further enquiries in relation to events and information relating to Kilkenny Waste Awareness Week can be directed to Bernadette Moloney, Environmental Awareness Officer on 056-7794470.