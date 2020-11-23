Kilkenny hotel presents donation to local Samaritans branch

Pembroke Kilkenny has presented a cheque for €3,000 to the Kilkenny/Carlow branch Samaritans Ireland - the proceeds of an online fundraising campaign.

The hotel partners with the charity each year for its ‘Bangers and Mash’ fundraiser, and when that was not possible this year due to lockdown, the hotel started a GoFundMe page in June. Pembroke Kilkenny presented Tracy Millea and Colette Shannon, from Samaritans Ireland with a cheque for €3,000, with the help of donations from its community and friends.

Five lucky families won the chance to enjoy brunch, lunch or dinner in Statham's at the city centre four-star venue having supported the charity with a donation. Statham’s has tried, tested, tasted and carefully chosen some sensational food to bring its customers the very best that Kilkenny has to offer. The new ‘Farm to Fork’ small plates, organic wines and cocktails offer sumptuous dining in the heart of Kilkenny.

“We have a long tradition of working with the Samaritans and we are very conscious that now, more than ever their services are essential to support the community through a very difficult time," says Paul Broderick, general manager of Pembroke Kilkenny.

"The Samaritans charity shop, its primary source of funding, has been closed throughout the year and we wanted to do our part to help support their work. We’d like to thank everyone who supported our campaign for the Samaritans. We look forward to welcoming the prize draw winners to Statham’s as we re-open in December.”

Every 49 seconds, someone contacts Samaritans in Ireland. People call them with a range of issues including feeling lonely, isolation, breakdown of a relationship, work pressure, mental illness, bereavement, and thoughts of suicide. The voluntary organisation had been operating in Carlow and Kilkenny for 25 years.

The charity says coronavirus is a notable feature of quite a lot of calls at the moment. Four out of 10 callers to the service reference loneliness or isolation as an issue. The organisation’s research has shown the pandemic and the lockdown have most impacted on three groups, already at high risk of suicide – middle-aged men, young people, and individuals with pre-existing mental health conditions.

“Covid-19 has magnified some of the issues that Samaritans volunteers encounter such as anxiousness and mental health, loneliness and isolation, along with family and relationship issues," said Colette Shannon of the Kilkenny/ Carlow branch, Samaritans.

"It has been a challenge to provide our services this year, however with the generosity of the community and partners such as Pembroke Kilkenny we have managed and will continue to support vulnerable people across Kilkenny and Carlow."

Samaritans service is delivered 365 days a year, through a network of 2,300 amazing volunteers across 22 branches throughout the 32 counties of Ireland.

Pembroke Kilkenny is temporarily closed during Level 5, and it is working hard to support its team during this tough time. The city centre venue is planning an exciting new alfresco dining area which will open soon. The hotel and staff are looking forward to seeing guests in December. See www.pembrokekilkenny.com.