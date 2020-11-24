Ballyhale school set to take on an Everest challenge

The staff and students of Scoil Aireagail in Ballyhale are ready to take on a new challenge to reach the roof of the world!

PE teacher, Mr Mackey, has designed an initiative to keep the school community active during the coming weeks as part of the school’s wellbeing programme. The initiative involves year groups and the staff competing against one another to 'virtually' climb Mount Everest. The challenge began on November 9.

Each student and teacher uses a ‘Pacer’ App to track daily steps using the 10,000 daily recommendation. Each Sunday, the students record their steps for the week, group totals are tallied and the most active group is announced.

Competition is intense with all groups aiming to be hailed as the most active, while no group wants to suffer the ignominy of being labelled the least active, particularly the staff! There is a common goal however, and that is to reach the summit of Mount Everest (8,848km) within six weeks.