Kilkenny’s finest in food in virtual talks series for Savour

Savour Kilkenny Food Festival’s committee of forwarding thinking volunteers, decided not to be beaten by a virus or pandemic and has kept its brand alive and its audiences entertained with mouth-watering demos, talks and workshops by going ‘virtual’ for the tough winter of 2020.

When the Savour team should have been focused on packing the maximum number of people into the marble city for its annual festival of food, it is instead concentrating on being as innovative as possible online which has resulted in an action packed programme of brilliant food videos from chefs and foodies from every corner of Ireland!

As part of this fabulous Savour Online programme there is a special focus on the most important sectors of our wonderful food industry - farmers and food producers.

Entitled ‘Savour Stories’, every Sunday afternoon Kilkenny woman, Siobhán Sugrue Donohoe skilfully asks all the right questions to give us interesting insights into the businesses that put quality food on our plates to nourish us and make us feel great!

Hear from some of our food producers who skilfully combine great ingredients to make innovative food products. Siobhan Sugrue Donohoe, who was raised on the Kilbline pedigree beef and dairy farm in Bennettsbridge will be chatting to our progressive Kilkenny food producers who will share their stories and inspire our Savour Kilkenny audiences.

Running for ten weeks unti mid-January, the interviewees include Vincent Grace, Riversfield Farm, growers of the best of organic vegetables from their farm in Callan Co. Kilkenny. Julie Calder Potts Highbank Orchards who produce an impressive array of produce from their 52-acre Cuffesgrange farm including the recently launched very delicious’Apple Wine’.

Just over the road is another inspiring farmer and producer Morgan Ging who along with his wife Anne and their family runs a distillery and produces a range of gins and whiskey, under the brand ‘Ballykeefe’ while also farming a large holding and producing top quality beef.

Mary Teehan from the ‘Truffle Fairy’ Chocolate production facility in Thomastown educates us on the cacao bean what makes great chocolate and also tells us how the delicious 'ganache' came about as a result of a kitchen clash in a French restaurant!

Incoming county IFA chairperson Jim Mulhall who operates the closest farm to Kilkenny City tells Siobhan all about producing quality milk. Jim’s herd are milked automatically and the interview gives a great insight into how a dairy farm operates as an efficient high quality enterprise.

In Castlecomer organic chicken farmer Sean Ring’s superb operation will have us eating organic and nothing else from now on!

We will also hear from Ger Kirwan of Goatsbridge Trout farm in Jerpoint. Ger and Mag and their team have developed a long-standing family business into an award-winning business, supplying restaurants and high-end retail outlets at home and abroad.

Julian Hughes Vegetable Farm in Kells is one of the largest vegetable and flower producers in the country,

Bob and Joan’s Juicy Jams from Thomastown are regular visitors to Savour Kilkenny and farmer’s markets and are supplying many of Ireland’s leading supermarkets and artisan food shops while

Dizzy Farm Goats Cheese from Stoneyford have taken over the mantle of local cheese production in the county.

Savour Kilkenny Online Festival organiser, Marian Flannery commented that 'Kilkenny's food producers are an inspiring group of people who have been extremely innovative and resourceful.'

She praised the fantastic work of the producers, farmers and she also acknowledged the continuing support and guidance provided by our local agencies working in the enterprise development field - in particular Kilkenny Local Enterprise Office and Kilkenny LEADER project. Tune into Savour Kilkenny's online platforms every Sunday at 3pm to hear the intriguing interviews. (Also available to listen back on Savour Kilkenny’s YouTube channel.)