MacDonagh Junction to shine for Amber’s One Million Stars campaign

The One Million Stars to End Violence Project with Amber Refuge, a Community Arts Project, Weaving Communities of Courage to End Violence will showcase their project at MacDonagh Junction Centre over the festive season.

The One Million Stars to End Violence project, was created in 2012 by weaving Samoan Australian artist, Maryann Talia Pau. The project began as her personal response to the rape and murder of a young Irish woman living in Australia, it grew into a powerful global movement of solidarity to end all forms of violence.

The project has grown into a global star weaving movement Amber Womens Refuge in Kilkenny along with Siobhan McQuillan, an art therapist has brought the One Million Stars to Ireland. Kilkenny is the first county in Ireland to join the project

The Amber Star project’s aim is to raise awareness and provide information about domestic violence while connecting communities through creativity. This began prior to Covid-19 by reaching out to a wide age and social demographic through community star weaving workshops.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic group weaving groups had to stop. Weaving kits were made up and sent out to communities and people continued weaving from home to show solidarity and send a message hope and for a brighter future.

The stars are hand made by members of the community; there aer stars from community and youth groups, Syrian refugees, transition year students, people who are cocooning as a result of Covid-19, the ICA Kilkenny, local knitting groups and individuals from local villages and neighbouring counties Waterford, Laois, and Tipperary and Carlow.

Each star represents light, hope and solidarity against violence in all its forms.



Groups have been working towards the goal of assembling the stars together in a public installation which will be launched today (November 25) to mark the 16 Days of Activism to End violence towards women.

“We are proud to announce that we have 10,000 stars that will hang together in MacDonagh Junction as a symbol of community support for those experiencing difficult times this Christmas,” Siobhan McQuillan told the People.

“MacDonagh Junction are delighted to be hosting the event and members of the public are welcomed to participate by weaving a star and leaving it in the drop box while shopping MacDonagh junction. The stars will be attached to our LOVE sign (made and donated by JM Steel Cuffesgrange).

This project illustrates how we are connected as a community we will send out love and light this Christmas,” added Siobhan.

To register as a star weaver and find out more about events or to Donate to Amber Refuge visit www.onemillionstarsireland.ie

