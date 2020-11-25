Council chair praises Kilkenny shops for 'click and collect', urges people to shop local

Chairman of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness has praised local businesses for operating successful 'click and collect' systems during lockdown.

Speaking at a recent meeting of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr McGuinness also took the opportunity to encourage people to shop local for Christmas, even when its online.

"Our local shop and business owners have really went above and beyond in terms of providing a service to shoppers that has been within the public health guidelines and ensured the safety of shoppers and staff alike," he said.

"It was very encouraging to see, even in the most difficult circumstances, our business community can come together and continue to deliver a service to local people. It is now our turn to ensure that we help them through these difficult times by simply shopping local, either in person or online.

"Most of our local shops now have fantastic websites where we can shop from the safety of our own homes. You can cut out delivery charges by simply collecting your purchase in person. This system has proven to be a great success during lockdown."

"While we await an announcement on the easing of restrictions, I think its hugely important to remind people, that regardless of restrictions, we can still shop local and ensure that those who provide employment and great services in Kilkenny need our support now more than ever."