Kilkenny festive traditions celebrated in a new cookbook

Some of Kilkenny’s finest food producers and top restaurants have joined forces in creating a ‘festive’ cookbook. Entitled ‘Kilkenny Christmas Traditions’, the book celebrates the very best of Christmas culinary fare and traditions in the county.

The 52-page book is available online at https://visitkilkenny.ie/ christmas-cookbook/ and contains thirty easy to create recipes from festive starters, mains, sides to deserts, all using ingredients from Kilkenny food producers or recipes straight from the kitchen of some of the county’s best restaurants.

Among the contributors to the book are the Yew Restaurant in Lyrath; The Lady Eleanor Restaurant at Butlers House; Goatsbridge Trout Farm; Ryeland House Cookery School; Rive Gauche Restaurant and Edward Hayden’s School of Cookery, among others.

Commenting on the book Chairperson of Visit Kilkenny, Colin Ahern said; “We are delighted to be able to offer people the chance to explore the wonderful festive culinary traditions and culture that Kilkenny has to offer in an easy to follow and elaborate production. ‘Kilkenny Christmas Traditions’ celebrates our food culture and as 2018 Foodie Destination of the Year, we think it is fitting that we now share some of our most treasured recipes with the public.”