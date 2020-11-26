Expansion continues at Mac Donagh Junction with more new jobs announced

Over forty jobs have been created at the office space in MacDonagh Junction since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

Several businesses have opened in the office space in the centre in recent months. Part of MacDonagh Junction’s building portfolio includes two modern office buildings fronting onto

the Hebron Road which occupy over 16,000 square feet over four floors

Kilkenny PPN recently relocated to MacDonagh Junction there along with The Centre for Design (C4D), an initiative under the National Design Innovation Hub supported by Enterprise Ireland and local businesses and organisations who are also delighted with their new home at MacDonagh Junction.

Another business which is located in the office space in the centre is Loanitt which has already grown staff numbers to 15 people in less than 12 months, with plans to target a headcount of 40 people by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile agri business company, Intellync has already a team of 12 software Engineers in its Kilkenny Technology Centre and plans to increase to over 20 in the short-term future.

Another success story for the centre is the UPMC Global Technology Operations Centre which is expected to employ up to 60 skilled technology workers and other support staff over the next three years.

CR Payroll located there at the end of last year and now has 20 employees and are forecasting that this will grow to 85 by the end of 2021. They are the market leader in providing senior payroll resources in the UK and Ireland.

Speaking on the recent lettings manager, Marion Acreman said that ‘the awareness of MacDonagh Junction’s high standards is reflected in the ability to attract new tenants to the office spaces’.

“There was immediate interest from many businesses to occupy the spaces, this was backed up by a realisation that the space offered sits alongside great stores and food offerings which gives staff an opportunity to enjoy all that MacDonagh has to offer. This made the letting process much easier.

“The centre is managed onsite with an emphasis on excellence in commercial property standards in term of safety compliance, cleanliness and convenience and this is important to all our tenants. We are thrilled to be working with our new office tenants, each of whom offer excellence in their relevant fields of expertise.”

These businesses are in addition to the original tenants such as the Health and Safety Authority,

Ciphertechs EU and Revenue.