New community shop supporting local charities opens in Kilkenny

The White Feather Ladieswear and Holistic Shop will open on John Street on December 1 at 10.30am.

The shop is being set up by Margaret Egan formerly of (White Feather Well-being Centre Bennettsbridge)and is supporting three local groups Mary and Brendan Pierce’s Kilkenny Homeless Run, Amber Women’s Refuge and Relay for Life. Local personality Tracy Millea will officially open the shop.



The shop will sell preloved and new high end ladies clothes, footwear, jewellery and vintage clothing. There will also be a holistic side to the shop selling products such as insence, crystals, homemade soy candles, essential oils and much more.

Donations of good quality ladieswear are welcome and a collection service is available. All Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to with social distancing and wearing of face coverings.