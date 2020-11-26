Reminder: Kilkenny City and Freshford facing water outages this Saturday

Homes and businesses in Kilkenny City and Freshford are potentially facing up to 22 hours without water from midnight on Friday-into-Saturday until 10pm on Saturday night.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council wish to advise customers in Kilkenny City and environs, that essential upgrade works are being carried out on the water supply network at Talbotsinch, Freshford Road. There will be a temporary loss of water supply to homes and businesses for a period of up to 22 hours to 10pm on Saturday, November 28.

As part of these works, Freshford and surrounding areas may also experience a temporary loss of water supply to homes and businesses for a similar period of time. Following these essential upgrade works, some customers may experience reduced pressure for a few hours, as water refills the network.

A list of water tanker locations where water will be available to the public is available here.

The essential upgrade works are required to replace an outdated valve on the watermain from Troyswood Reservoir supplying Kilkenny City. The valve reduces pressures in the water network in proportion to the flow through it, resulting in high pressures at night and reduced pressures at peak demand periods.

“The size and scale of the leakage challenge nationally is well documented," says Joe Carroll, Water Network Programme Lead with Irish Water.

"The installation of these valves is likely to have a significant long-term impact on the levels of leakage being recorded in the drinking water network of Kilkenny. High flows into the network when demand is low can cause excessive leakage and bursts, especially at night. Similarly, when demand is high the current valves can result in low pressure being experienced across the city.

"With more controlled flows in the network, we will be able to implement further leakage reduction works and are confident we will see significant savings across the network. In addition to the leakage savings expected, the improvement to drinking water is critical to the future development in Kilkenny.”

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council would like to apologise for any inconvenience that these essential upgrade works may cause and will make every effort to complete these works as quickly as possible. Several water tankers will be available on the day of the works. Locations for the water tankers are currently being finalised and will be published when confirmed.

Irish Water is working currently, with local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works. For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water- supply/supply-and-service- update/