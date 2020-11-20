Tanker locations revealed for Kilkenny's water outage day

Water tankers for public use will be located at the following from 8am-7pm next Saturday, November 28 as homes and businesses face water supply disruption for up to 22 hours due to mains upgrade works.

Kilkenny City and Environs

St Canice’s Church Car Park, Dean Street;

The Watershed Car Park, Bohernatounish Road;

O’ Loughlin Gaels GAA Club Car Park, Hebron Road;

Kilkenny Scouts Den, Bennettsbridge Road.

Freshford and surrounding areas

The Square, Freshford.

Please note all water obtained from tankers must be boiled before human consumption.

Due to upgrade works, there will be a temporary loss of water supply to homes and businesses for a time — potentially up to 22 hours — from midnight on Friday going into Saturday until 10pm on the Saturday night. People are being encouraged to fill containers of water prior to the outage and not to use dishwashers and washing machines while water is not running from the tap.

Freshford and surrounding areas may also experience a temporary loss of water supply to homes and businesses for a similar period of time.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council says that essential upgrade works are being carried out on the water supply network at Talbotsinch, Freshford Road, Kilkenny City. Following the works, some customers may experience reduced pressure for a number of hours, as water refills the network.

The essential upgrade works are required to replace an outdated valve on the watermain from Troyswood Reservoir supplying Kilkenny City.