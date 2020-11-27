Dore Optometrists break ground on a new vision at edge of Kilkenny City

A local family-owned business has broken ground on a site for a new premises on the edge of Kilkenny City.

Dore’s Optometrists are building a second outlet including a new dispensary, consulting rooms, retail display area and a ‘drive-thru’ collection point at a location on the Waterford Road.

In 1986, Dore Optometrists first moved into the old ‘Jug of Punch’ premises at 45/46 High Street, and Richard set about building an ultra modern optical practice.

Richard’s son, Richie, joined the practice in 2015. Now, once again, this time under the leadership of Richie, Dore Optometrists has set about expanding and building a brand new, state-of-the-art clinic in a new location just after the Nuncio Road roundabout.

“We feel that the needs of our patients have changed,” says Richie.

“The new practice will provide the most technologically-advanced equipment, modern consulting rooms, an extensive range of eyewear, as well as free on site parking and a drive-thru collections point to cater for all the family,” he added. “The new practice will be open in conjunction with our current location on the High Street, in order to cater for the needs of our patients.”