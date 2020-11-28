Water now fully restored for Kilkenny City and Freshford

Water should now be fully back on for all areas of Kilkenny City and Freshford, with Irish Water working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council advising that watermain replacement works have been completed.

While water returns to the network pressure may be lower than normal but all customers should have had a full water supply with full pressure by 5pm this evening (Saturday). Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council would like to thank customers for their patience and cooperation while these essential watermain improvement works were taking place.

Customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of the website.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.