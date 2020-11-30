Cartoon Saloon's latest film Wolfwalkers to open in Irish cinemas this Friday

Cartoon Saloon’s highly anticipated animated feature Wolfwalkers will open in Irish cinemas from Friday (December 4) with previews from Wednesday (December 2).

The film is the third animated feature from two-time Academy Award©-nominee Tomm Moore (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea) and Ross Stewart and is co-produced by Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon and Melusine Productions. Variety has tipped it for winning the Best Animated Film Oscar next year.

Wolfwalkers follows Robyn Goodfellowe, a young apprentice hunter who journeys to Ireland with her father in a time of superstition and magic to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the “Wolfwalkers" and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

The Apple Original film is directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart and written by Will Collins (Song of the Sea). Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore and Stéphan Roelants serve as producers. It follows Moore’s two prior Oscar-nominated animated features, The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, as well as Cartoon Saloon’s Oscar-nominated The Breadwinner, the last two of which also made their world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival.

It had its world premiere at the 45th Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year and also screened at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival to great critical acclaim. It had a sold-out screening at the Cork Film Festival earlier this month and premiered in Kilkenny as part of Kilkenny Animated in October.