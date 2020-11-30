Castlecomer Discovery Park lights up with a festive glow

Castlecomer Discovery Park has switched on its festive lights and are encouraging people to come along and enjoy a festive walk this Yuletide season.

"This Christmas is going to be different, both a challenge and an opportunity to find new ways to celebrate this special time. While we are not doing our Magical Woodland Santa this year, we are in full Christmas mode at Discovery Park HQ. We are putting the finishing touches to our Christmas lights around the park for your enjoyment. Come along and enjoy a festive walk through our stunning woodland this yuletide season. This is a safe Christmas activity and one that will be great to lift your mood.

The lights are on so make sure to make a trip to Castlecomer Discovery Park a must do this Christmas," said Kathy Purcell of Castlecomer Discovery Park.

The Canopy Café will be open on weekends for hot chocolates and other festive treats. There is also a little Santa scavenger list for the little ones too.