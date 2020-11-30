Mayor Coonan switches on Kilkenny's new Christmas lights

The streets may have been relatively quiet, but there was plenty of excitement on Saturday as Kilkenny City’s Christmas lights were officially switched on.

Santa Claus and his elves joined Mayor of Kilkenny John Coonan for the event on the Parade, which was livestreamed so the people of Kilkenny and further afield could watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Council staff and a crew of electricians have been busy, getting over 2km of lights installed throughout the city as well as erecting ten Christmas trees. Powerpoints for the lighting were upgraded this year, and the energy-efficient LED lighting are now lighting up the city each night.

“The council have put huge effort this year into the dressing of the city, and many thanks go to Kilkenny Leader Partnership and Kilkenny Chamber who have partnered with us to provide funding for the upgrading and provision of addditional lighting on the Parade — and what a fantastic job it is,” said the mayor.

People can also visit the grounds of Kilkenny Design Centre at Castle yard to see the ‘Garden of Light’ symbolising a sense of hope, community and resilience in 2020 and remembering all those who have passed away as a result of Covid-19.