Kilkenny sports clubs urged to apply for sports capital funding – Phelan

€40 million is being made available in 2021 under a new round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP), according to local Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan.

The system will be open for applications from December 11 right up to February 12, 2021 and a handy guide to making an application has been published and can be found at https://www.gov.ie/ sportscapital Deputy Phelan revealed.

“The SCEP is the Government’s primary vehicle for providing support to sports clubs and communities to develop sports infrastructure around the country.

“The Covid pandemic has emphasised how important sport is to our society. As well as the pleasure and excitement generated by watching our sporting heroes, actively engaging in sport is critical for our physical and mental wellbeing.

“To allow as many people participate as possible, it is essential to have appropriate sports facilities and equipment available. To assist in this regard, I am delighted that this government is making €40 million available for sports clubs and community groups right across the country,” Deputy Phelan added

Recent findings have noted that the gender gap in active participation in sport is now at its lowest level, according to data published by Sport Ireland. The Government is committed to prioritising increasing female involvement in sport as participants, coaches, referees and administrators, he added.

“The Sports Capital and Equipment Programme will help that important aim. Furthermore, it will boost participation in disadvantaged areas and ensure that those in every part of society can enjoy the physical and mental benefits of sport and exercise.”

The first step in obtaining a grant is to register on the Department’s online system. Clubs can now register on the Department’s online system at https://www. sportscapitalprogramme.ie.