Warning issued for Kilkenny as icy, wintry weather on way

A moderate advisory weather warning has just been issued for Kilkenny, coming into effect from tomorrow afternoon.

The alert message from Met Eireann is forecasting much colder weather for the rest of the week, 'with sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches. Some wintry showers too.'

Event: Moderate Advisory warning

Severity: Yellow

Valid from: Wed. 02/12 @ 4PM

Valid to: Fri. 04/12 @ 11PM

Affected Areas: Ireland