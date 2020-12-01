Warning issued for Kilkenny as icy, wintry weather on way
Alert forecasts sharp to severe frosts, icy weather, wintry showers
Icy, frosty weather on the way
A moderate advisory weather warning has just been issued for Kilkenny, coming into effect from tomorrow afternoon.
The alert message from Met Eireann is forecasting much colder weather for the rest of the week, 'with sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches. Some wintry showers too.'
Event: Moderate Advisory warning
Severity: Yellow
Valid from: Wed. 02/12 @ 4PM
Valid to: Fri. 04/12 @ 11PM
Affected Areas: Ireland
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on