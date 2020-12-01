Gardaí appeal for information following burglary in Hugginstown

Gardaí are investigating the burglary in Hugginstown and are appealing to the public for information.

The incident took place at a domestic garage between November 7 and 29. The side door of the garage was forced open a Husqvarna ride on mower and a Stihl strimmers were taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have noticed any suspicious vehicles in the area to contact them in Thomastown.