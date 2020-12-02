Number of Covid patients at Kilkenny hospital rises 40%

The number of Covid-19 cases being treated at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny has increased sharply, with six more patients confirmed in yesterday's figures.

It brings the total number of patients now to 21, two of whom are in the critical care unit. The local hospital remains extremely busy, with the INMO Trolleywatch reporting 18 patients on wards or trolleys yesterday.

Kilkenny is continuing to show one of the highest Covid-19 14-day incidence rates in the country.

November 29 figures showed 131 new cases over the preceding fortnight giving a 14-day incidence rate of 132. Per county, it was the fifth-highest in the country.

Figures are based on the 14 Day Incidence rate, measured by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE).