Kilkenny people invited to online TD lobby for faster and fairer climate action

The local group of Stop Climate Chaos would like to invite the people Kilkenny to join them at a one-day event next Monday where they will meet their local TDs to raise concerns regarding the environment, including the impending Climate Bill and any other national and local issues.

Issues will be raisedd include the collapse of biodiversity, the state of our waterways, impacts of intensive agriculture and air quality.

With the Climate Action Bill currently before the Joint Oireachtas Committee, this event is timed to request TDs to ensure any loopholes are closed and legislation is strengthened.

To join in on the online meeting calling on your TDs to ensure that the new bill is just and fair and that it sets out clear and legally binding targets which will hold the government and future governments accountable for its implementation go to http://actionnetwork.org/ev ents/td-lobby-for-faster-and- fairer-climate-action/ or at bit.ly/tdlobby. or ring Sadhbh O'Neill 0872258599