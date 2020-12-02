Under-pressure St Luke's Hospital suspends outpatient services and inpatient electives

Under-pressure St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny has this evening taken the decision to close all Out Patient Department (OPD) clinical services which include outpatient radiology, physiotherapy and cardiac diagnostic services from tomorrow (Thursday) until Tuesday, December 8.

In addition, all planned elective inpatient services are currently suspended. All affected patients will be contacted by the hospital and rescheduled at the earliest possible time. Maternity Antenatal Clinics and outreach clinics in Carlow will proceed as normal.

Earlier it was confirmed that the hospital is very busy and has admitted a lot of seriously ill patients with a variety of complex healthcare needs, including a number of patients who are presenting with Covid-19 symptoms. Patients currently attending the ED are experiencing long delays.

Due to the previous outbreak of CPE and Covid-19 in the hospital, Medical ward 1 and 2 still remain closed to new admissions.

The Hospital would like to reassure staff and patients that all appropriate steps have been taken in accordance with national guidelines and are adhering to the HSPC and HSE infection control protocols.