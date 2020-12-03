Garda appeal for information over theft of tools in Thomastown
Gardaí in Thomastown are investigating the theft of a toolbox from a van on Mill Street in the town.
The tool box was taken from the van, a red Citroen Berlingo, between 9am on November 22 and 9pm on November 23.
The black tool box contained a number of tools, among them a DeWalt battery, a chisel, an angle finder, a tyre inflator and a hammer.
Contact Thomastown Garda Station with any information.
